Matt Jay’s Exeter winner spoils Gary Bowyer’s first game in charge of Salford

Exeter ended a run of three successive defeats as Gary Bowyer’s first game in charge of Salford ended in a 1-0 loss at St James Park.

Matt Jay scored the only goal of a game where chances were few and far between.

Salford started well and came close to scoring when Ian Henderson cut inside of Alex Hartridge and fired against the underside of the crossbar. James Wilson turned the rebound goalwards but was denied by Rory McArdle’s excellent goal-line clearance.

Exeter thought they should have had a penalty when Jay’s cross was handballed, but nothing was given. However, City’s top scorer opened the scoring on 34 minutes when he followed in on a blocked Jake Taylor shot and tapped in the loose ball.

The second half was more attritional with few chances at either end. Salford saw more of the ball but struggled to test Jokull Andresson in the Exeter goal, while Exeter seemed content to sit in, contain and play on the break.

Salford’s Brandon Thomas-Asante did have one effort at goal, which Andresson saved with his foot, but Exeter defended superbly and were good value for an important win.