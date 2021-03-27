Paddy Madden opens Stockport account to snatch draw with Hartlepool

Paddy Madden scored his first goal for Stockport as County and fellow promotion chasers Hartlepool shared a 1-1 draw in the National league.

Stockport had the better of the first half and Gary Liddle was called upon to make an excellent challenge to deny Alex Reid a golden opportunity, with the striker also having a strong penalty appeal turned down just before the half-hour.

Elliot Newby then tried his luck from the edge of the box, but once again Liddle was on hand to block the shot.

Pools had their best chance of the first half as Mark Shelton failed to convert, but they did not have to wait long for an opener after the interval.

The second half was just two minutes old when Lewis Cass provided a cross and Gavan Holohan headed home.

Madden was making his fourth appearance for County since his move from Fleetwood and he opened his account with 12 minutes to go as Macauley Southam-Hales’ long throw found the striker, who volleyed home.