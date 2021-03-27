Grimsby miss the chance to make up ground as Walsall hit back to earn a point

Grimsby missed the chance to make up more ground at the bottom of League Two as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Walsall.

Caolan Lavery’s goal just before half-time earned the out-of-form visitors a point after James Hanson had given Grimsby an early lead in a game lacking in quality.

The hosts took the lead inside the first 10 minutes with their first attack of the game, with Liam Roberts producing a superb save to keep Stefan Payne’s header out, but he was only able to push the ball into the path of Hanson who poked home.

Walsall came close to levelling things just before the 25-minute mark as first Emmanuel Osadebe saw his venomous effort from distance tipped over, before Tom Leak had his header cleared off the line by Jay Matete.

The visitors got their reward just before the break, as Josh Gordon’s cross picked out Lavery, with the striker flicking his header out of James McKeown’s reach to bring his side level.

Neither side took the incentive to grab a winner, with the second half devoid of any quality or noteworthy opportunities to leave Walsall happier with the point.