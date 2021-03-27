Dior Angus at the double as Wrexham brush aside Bromley

Promotion-chasing Wrexham extended their unbeaten run in the National League to seven games with a 3-0 win over Bromley.

Bromley had the first real chance as Joe Kizzi should have done better with a header and, while the visitors had the better of the opening stages, they were punished for not taking advantage.

It was a Wrexham corner that saw the deadlock broken in the 32nd minute as Jordan Davies headed home and Dior Angus added a second just six minutes later when he found the top corner.

Jamie Reckford’s free-kick hit the bar for Wrexham in the second half and they made it 3-0 in the 67th minute as Angus half-volleyed home from inside the box.

Liam Trotter hit a post for Bromley in the closing stages but it was Wrexham who took the three points.