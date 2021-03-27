Kian Scales and Andy Cook on target as Bradford return to winning ways

Bradford returned to winning ways and plunged Colchester deeper into relegation trouble with a 2-1 League Two victory at the JobServe Community Stadium.

The Bantams took a 10th-minute lead through Kian Scales, who swept a superb shot past U’s goalkeeper Dean Gerken and into the far corner from the edge of the area from Clayton Donaldson’s assist.

But Colchester’s top scorer Jevani Brown fired over the crossbar from 10 yards and Harry Pell also squandered an equally good close-range opportunity.

The U’s eventually equalised in the 42nd minute through Frank Nouble’s downward header, from Brown’s free-kick into the box.

And Colchester felt they should have had a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Courtney Senior tumbled under Gareth Evans’ challenge in the area.

But Bradford regained their lead in the 58th minute when Andy Cook headed in Donaldson’s cross at the far post.

Scales saw a brilliant effort rattle the woodwork and Jordan Stevens had a chance cleared off the line in stoppage-time by Colchester substitute Josh Doherty, as Bradford edged victory to end a five-match winless run and leave their opponents four points above the relegation zone.