Nine-man Solihull beat Aldershot

Nine-man Solihull claimed a first win in 10 National League matches after beating Aldershot 1-0.

Cameron Archer ended Moors’ four-match losing streak and extended the Shots’ winless run to four games.

It was all Solihull in the first half as Archer volleyed over and Adam Rooney had a shot saved by Mitchell Walker.

The hosts took a deserved lead in the 31st minute when Archer slotted under Walker after a fine pass from James Ball.

Archer fired wide on the stroke of half-time and, in the second half, Walker was on hand to deny Ball.

The Moors ended the match with nine men as Mitch Hancox was sent off for the second time in four games, having gone in late on Joel Nouble to earn a second yellow card, while Ball was shown his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident involving Giles Phillips.