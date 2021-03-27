Yeovil cruise to victory against struggling Barnet

Yeovil produced a devastating first-half display to push beleaguered Barnet another step closer to relegation from the National League.

Goals from Tom Knowles, Charlie Lee and Josh Neufville settled a one-sided contest before the break as the hosts coasted to a 3-1 victory, winning for the first time in four games.

Yeovil might have been in front after only six minutes when Chris Dagnall was played in by a misplaced Barnet header, but he was denied by some last-ditch defending.

The hosts had only four more minutes to wait, though, as Knowles thundered in a long-range effort to cap a fine counter-attack.

Knowles was involved in Yeovil’s second after 24 minutes as his deep cross was flicked on by Reuben Reid into the path of Lee, who fired home on the volley.

Carl Dickinson saw a scuffed effort cleared off the line before Yeovil made it three in the 34th minute, Neufville weaving his way through the Barnet defence to score.

The hosts took their foot off the gas in the second half and Themis Kefalas pulled one back with his first goal for Barnet in the 68th minute, but it was no more than a consolation.