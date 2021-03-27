Hull denied victory by Olly Lee’s equaliser for Gillingham

Substitute Olly Lee kept Gillingham in the hunt for a play-off place with a second-half equaliser in the 1-1 draw at top-of-the-table Hull.

Lee cashed in on defensive hesitancy with a powerful close-range finish after 67 minutes.

Hull had appeared to have subdued Gillingham’s rough-and-ready approach once Tom Eaves scored against his former club.

Eaves headed home Mallik Wilks’ high cross from the left of the six-yard box after just nine minutes.

The Hull striker nearly scored a second later in the first half when he flicked George Honeyman’s neat cross on to the outside of the left post.

Grant McCann’s side also struck the crossbar after 58 minutes following Jacob Greaves’ wasteful header inside the six-yard box.

Gillingham were robust opponents from kick-off and might even have taken an early lead when Vadaine Oliver hit the base of the left-hand post after five minutes.

Hull still had several chances to extend their lead – most notably when Keane Lewis-Potter dragged wide late on.

Their profligacy in front of goal was costly as they succumbed to the visitors’ relentless aggression which led to Lee’s instinctive equaliser.