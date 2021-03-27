Ipswich boss Paul Cook’s return to Wigan ends in goalless draw

Relegation-threatened Wigan and play-off-chasing Ipswich played out a Sky Bet League One stalemate on Paul Cook’s return to the DW Stadium.

The first half-hour was a complete non-event before Will Keane teed up Callum Lang, but the shot was well saved by Ipswich goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Fortunately, the second period was much more eventful, with Wigan doing the majority of the pushing.

Funso Ojo headed straight at Holy, before the on-loan Aberdeen midfielder wasted the best chance of the game, firing wide of the far post from 10 yards.

The Dutchman was threatening the opposition goal more than he had in his entire Wigan career to date, heading another chance tamely at Holy from close range.

Lee Evans sent a free-kick wide of the mark before Ipswich threatened for the first time in the final quarter.

George Johnston was trying to shepherd the ball out of play only for Andre Dozzell to nip in and stab the ball goalwards, with Jamie Jones keeping it out at point-blank range.

At the other end, Wigan’s dangerman Lang cut in from the right and got goalside of the last defender, only to be denied by Holy.

The result left the Tractor Boys two points outside the play-off spots and Latics one point from safety.