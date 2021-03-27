Saturday, March 27th 2021 Show Links
Angelo Balanta gets the only goal as Dagenham hold on for the win over Torquay

by Press Association
March 27 2021, 5.17pm
Angelo Balanta scored the only goal (Paul Harding/PA)

Dagenham ended Torquay’s mini-resurgence as Angelo Balanta and goalkeeper Elliot Justham earned them a 1-0 win in the National League.

Justham denied Connor Lemonheigh-Evans one on one before at the other end, the returning Matt Robinson fired into the side netting and Will Wright curled a free-kick just wide.

Balanta shot straight at Gulls keeper Lucas Covolan as the half ended goalless, and Scott Boden was just unable to provide a Torquay breakthrough early in the second period before Dagenham’s Paul McCallum was denied a penalty.

Torquay sent on debutant Benji Kimpioka, signed earlier in the day on loan from Sunderland, and Josh Umerah in search of a third straight win and the latter almost immediately drew a stunning save from Justham – who was rewarded in full when Balanta broke the deadlock at the other end.

Kimpioka shot wide in stoppage time as Daggers held on for the win.

