Leyton Orient continue winning run with Oldham victory

Leyton Orient recorded their third win in a row as they beat Oldham 2-1 in Sky Bet League Two.

The O’s were gifted two first-half goals through defensive errors, the first after eight minutes when Conor Wilkinson latched on to a loose back pass by Harry Clarke to score from a tight angle.

Conor McAleny then crashed a powerful shot against the upright for Latics with the ball rebounding to safety.

But the O’s doubled their lead after 43 minutes when Dan Kemp seized on to an error by Nicky Adams and directed his shot into the corner of the net from 20 yards.

With both teams producing decent quality football, Alfie McCalmont offered Oldham hope on the hour when he collected a pass from Davis Keillor-Dunn and curled the ball past goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux from 22 yards.

Oldham’s Laurie Walker was the busier of the two goalkeepers and was forced to punch away strikes from Danny Johnson and Jobi McAnuff, although at the opposite end, Keillor-Dunn wasted a good opportunity when he cleared the bar from inside the box.