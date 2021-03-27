Nik Tsanev’s late penalty stop preserves points for AFC Wimbledon

Nik Tsanev saved a last-gasp penalty from Sam Hoskins to earn AFC Wimbledon a crucial 1-0 win against fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Northampton.

A dire game came to life in the closing minutes when Joe Pigott forced home from close range to seemingly snatch a vital win.

The hosts conceded a spot-kick in the final seconds but Tsanev denied Hoskins with a stunning stop.

A first win in eight games saw Wimbledon climb to 21st and move level on points with the Cobblers with two games in hand.

In the early stages, Dons striker Ryan Longman seized on a loose back-pass only to be denied by goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, who raced off his line to block.

As befitting two teams fighting for survival, there was little fluidity from either side and creativity was sorely lacking throughout.

With time and hope running out, Pigott was on hand to convert Cheye Alexander’s cross.

But the drama was not done there as a late scramble saw the Dons penalised, but Tsanev’s heroics keep the Dons’ survival hopes alive.