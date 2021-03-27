King’s Lynn defeat Eastleigh as a first win in nine games boosts survival hopes

King’s Lynn boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Vanarama National League with a surprise 2-1 win over Eastleigh – their first victory in nine games.

Eastleigh, looking to bounce back from defeat to Stockport last time out, could hardly have had a better start with Jack Payne firing them ahead from a free-kick inside a minute.

The visitors had chances to increase their lead but King’s Lynn weathered the storm and drew level in the 50th minute when Michael Gyasi slotted home a rebound from close range.

The Linnets then took the lead with 19 minutes remaining when veteran striker Simeon Jackson slotted home from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the area by Joe Partington, and Eastleigh could find no way back.