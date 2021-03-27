Joe Edwards rocks Blackpool with last-gasp leveller

Blackpool threw away two crucial points away in stoppage time after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Plymouth.

The Seasiders looked set for all three points after Sullay Kaikai’s strike and Jerry Yates’ 17th goal of the season cancelled out Ryan Hardie’s early opener.

But Joe Edwards pegged them back with an equaliser in the first minute of time added on.

Argyle started strongly, with Niall Ennis hitting a post after eight minutes.

Former Blackpool forward Hardie scored his 50th career goal when he fired home a rebound in the 12th minute after Ennis had again hit the woodwork.

Hardie, Edwards and Conor Grant all saw chances go begging as the visitors kept up the pressure.

But Blackpool came out after half-time with a point to prove and levelled when Kaikai bundled home after a ricochet dropped kindly for him after 47 minutes.

Yates put the Seasiders ahead with a 64th-minute penalty after Demetri Mitchell was bundled over by Adam Lewis.

But Argyle snatched a point when Edwards picked out of the bottom corner at the death.