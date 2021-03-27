Ryan Colclough’s corner clinches win for Altrincham

Ryan Colclough scored direct from a corner as Altrincham withstood plenty of late Maidenhead pressure to grind out a 1-0 National League win.

Colclough’s low delivery crept inside the near post shortly after the hour mark as the visitors leapfrogged their opponents.

Altrincham had the better of an uneventful first half, with Colclough seeing an early effort saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Altrincham then squandered a golden chance as Josh Hancock saw a shot well saved by Ashby-Hammond, Colclough crashed his follow-up attempt against the crossbar and a third effort from distance flew over.

Colclough got his goal in the 64th minute, and in bizarre circumstances.

His low corner was missed by the defender on the near post and, with Ashby-Hammond caught out, the ball crept into the net.

Maidenhead applied plenty of late pressure, with Ryan Upward heading narrowly wide and then bringing a fine save out of Tony Thompson with a fierce volley, but Altrincham held out.