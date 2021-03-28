Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett trigger professional contract after turning 17

Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett has begun his first professional contract at the club after turning 17.

Big things are expected of the teenager in north London and Jose Mourinho has already given him plenty of first-team exposure this season, making his Premier League debut in January.

Scarlett celebrated his 17th birthday earlier this week, triggering a deal that runs until 2023.

A Spurs statement read: “We are delighted to announce that Dane Scarlett’s first professional contract with the Club has now been formalised.

The contract for the young forward will run until 2023, having been triggered following his 17th birthday.”

Having been part of the first-team’s pre-season preparations, Scarlett made his debut in the Europa League group stage in November, coming on as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Ludogorets.

His first Premier League appearance came as a late replacement in the 2-0 win over West Brom in February, before another run-out in the Europa League later that month, where he claimed an assist in a 4-0 victory over Wolfsberger.

After that game, Mourinho said: “Dane has incredible talent. I don’t want to speak too much because tomorrow I arrive in the building and the kid’s boss is going to kill me.

“I don’t want that so I don’t want to speak too well about him. I just want to say that he will be 17 next month and I want him to be part of the first-team squad next season.

“So this season he is there and here, goes to training sessions with us and matches with the kids of his age and trains there.

“Next season he has to be a first-team player. Immense talent. Very good physical development.

“He’s very good, he’s going to be very good. I hope that nothing is going to destroy that potential. He must have feet on the ground and head on his shoulders because he has a fantastic talent.”