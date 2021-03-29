Tuesday, March 30th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Return to the great outdoors as lockdown rules ease in England

by Press Association
March 29 2021, 10.09am Updated: March 29 2021, 4.21pm
Swimmers at Hathersage outdoor swimming pool near Hope Valley (Danny Lawson/PA)

People in England have started to make the most of the relaxation of England’s coronavirus regulations.

Outdoor swimming pools, golf courses and organised team sports are now free to reopen.

Among the first to reopen its doors was the Morley Hayes Golf Club, near Derby, with players teeing off at 12.01am for a seven-hole floodlit charity tournament.

Richard Silk took the first tee shot at Morley Hayes Golf centre in Ilkeston at 12.01am (Jacob King/PA)
People taking part in a "Boot Camp" exercise class in Springhead Park, Rothwell, Leeds
People also joined a boot camp exercise class in Springhead Park, Rothwell, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nicole Foster swims in a rubber flamingo at Hillingdon Lido in Uxbridge, west London, on the first day of a major easing of England's coronavirus lockdown
Nicole Foster took to the water at Hillingdon Lido in Uxbridge, west London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jenny Orme exits the pool at Hillingdon Lido, Uxbridge ((Aaron Chown/PA)
Teams playing seven-a-side football at Powerleague Vauxhall, south London
Teams playing seven-a-side football at Powerleague Vauxhall, south London (Yui Mok/PA)
Paul Lambert plays from a bunker by the first green at Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club
Paul Lambert played from a bunker by the first green at Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club, Cheshire (Martin Rickett/PA)
Children play rugby on the new 3G pitch at Victoria Park Rugby League Football Club, Warrington
Meanwhile, children enjoyed a game of rugby on the new 3G pitch at Victoria Park Rugby League Football Club, Warrington (Peter Byrne/PA)
It was an early start for the youngsters (Peter Byrne/PA)
Meanwhile, Alex Scott and Jamie Redknapp joined children at Bushy Park Sports Club in London, to launch the McDonald's Fun Football programme, which will provide more than a million hours of free football to 5-10-year-olds this year
Meanwhile, Alex Scott and Jamie Redknapp joined children at Bushy Park Sports Club in London, to launch the McDonald’s Fun Football programme, which will provide more than a million hours of free football to 5-10-year-olds this year (Matt Crossick/PA)
Members return to Grantham Tennis Club
Members return to Grantham Tennis Club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Zak Williams returns a shot at Wycombe House tennis club, Isleworth
Zak Williams returns a shot at Wycombe House tennis club, Isleworth (John Walton/PA)
Bristol surf centre The Wave was among the facilities to reopen (Ben Birchall/PA)
Surf’s up in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Croquet at Bamburgh Castle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
People sit on Bournemouth beach (Steve Parsons/PA)
Fun in the sun on Bournemouth beach (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nena Foster (left) visits her friend Helen Walters at home in Brockley, south east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People sit and chat on a bench next to the Mr Bean statue in Leicester Square, London (Dominic LipinskiPA)