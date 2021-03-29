In Pictures: Return to the great outdoors as lockdown rules ease in England

March 29 2021, 10.09amUpdated: March 29 2021, 4.21pm
People in England have started to make the most of the relaxation of England’s coronavirus regulations.
Outdoor swimming pools, golf courses and organised team sports are now free to reopen.
Among the first to reopen its doors was the Morley Hayes Golf Club, near Derby, with players teeing off at 12.01am for a seven-hole floodlit charity tournament.
