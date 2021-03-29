Scott Bain says Scottish Cup providing extra motivation for Celtic

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain feels the start of their Scottish Cup campaign will provide added edge to their league matches.

Celtic’s latest defence of the trophy begins on Saturday when interim boss John Kennedy’s side host Falkirk.

Although they lost the league title to Rangers with six games left, Celtic still have plenty to play for in terms of pride, confidence ahead of next season and some payback to their fans following a painful campaign.

But the Scottish Cup offers the best chance of meeting those requirements and Bain feels it will be important to ensure they retain any cup momentum during league games.

“Now that the Scottish Cup is there to play for it gives us added motivation in these games,” he told Celtic’s website.

“There’s not a league title to play for but we need to make sure our levels are as high as ever in these remaining league games so that translates over into the cup games.

“It’s very difficult to turn it off and on, you need to be at a high level constantly and keep the motivation at that level to keep going on the right path.”

Celtic won a record fourth consecutive Scottish Cup last year and the competition increases in significance as they seek to avoid their first season without a trophy since 2010.

“We don’t want to give up any trophies easily so we’re determined to go in there and give a good account of ourselves,” Bain said.

“We know how important it is to win silverware at a club like Celtic. With the season not going the way we wanted it to go, this gives us a chance to give the fans something positive before the end of the season.”