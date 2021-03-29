Neil Robertson’s curls and family drama in darts – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Let’s hope Declan Rice has got over Harry Kane’s rejection…

I’m waiting for the.. Hello darkness my old friend meme to come🤣🙈 https://t.co/pgrazrPo3A — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 28, 2021 All love skip😂🤝 https://t.co/4kP3FNoqFl — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 28, 2021

… and collected his player of the match award.

Thank you to everyone that voted! Always appreciated. Now looking to end the week strong on Wednesday. Let’s go🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/QehJdphMcQ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 29, 2021

N’Golo Kante can do anything!

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Images just in from Egypt! 👀 pic.twitter.com/vaEjSa2wCT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 29, 2021

Nick Pope does not concede.

The only goalkeeper to keep clean sheets in his first 6️⃣ appearances for the #ThreeLions. Well done, @Popey1992 👏 pic.twitter.com/zPb7lqpfq0 — England (@England) March 29, 2021

Kalvin Phillips was in good spirits.

Two wins, two clean sheets and top of the group! Off to a good start 😁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/mujTLm2YUU — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) March 29, 2021

England recovery before they go again.

Gary Neville has fond memories of Craven Cottage.

First place I heard “ If the Neville’s can play for England so can I “ https://t.co/LJwYN679ks — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 29, 2021

And was sent some new sunglasses by Becks.

Ian Wright returned to the course in style.

Follow your dreams.

Another dream come true 🤩 https://t.co/UmUvGYMkgi — Ella Toone (@ellatoone99) March 29, 2021

Ederson has skills…

Villa had their captain back.

Our captain, @jackgrealish, returned to first-team training at Bodymoor Heath on Monday. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bRmg7WyXci — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 29, 2021

A Bobby Firmino trademark.

Bobby being Bobby 👀❌ pic.twitter.com/SRY10jREID — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 29, 2021

A new look for Alisson.

Trent was working hard.

Hard work in the sun 😁☀️ pic.twitter.com/qXdQlJDyeJ — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) March 29, 2021

Cricket

Current England cricketers reacted to their series defeat to India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A M C U R R A N (@samcurran58) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawid Malan (@djmalan29) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wood (@mawood33) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Roy (@jasonroy20) Disappointed not to get over the line. Always a hard fought series against India. Lots of lessons learnt and we keep moving forward as a group. Thanks to everyone back home for your support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ozSffA3v7w — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 29, 2021

While former players only had one thing on their minds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen 🦏 (@kp24) GOLF 🏌️‍♀️ 🏌️‍♂️🏌️ #four — Ryan Sidebottom 💙 (@RyanSidebottom) March 29, 2021 #BIGDAY @Princesgolfclub — Rob Key (@robkey612) March 29, 2021

What’s the opposite of travelling in style?

Best of frenemies!

Darts

Drama in the Richardson household.

“𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐲, 𝐬𝐨𝐧.” James Richardson with a nine-darter to beat his own son Joshua! 😨9️⃣ That’s why they call him Ruthless 🤷🏻‍♂️ #ModusLiveLeague pic.twitter.com/8LvONNPako — Live Darts (@livedarts) March 29, 2021

Keegan Brown did his bit for charity.

Finally managed to get a little rest 😴 think I dreamt we had managed to raise over £20,000!!! 🤔💭 Still absolutely shocked at what we have all achieved 🤩 the biggest thank you I could ever give! Will get winning list uploaded later this morning & message those lucky people 💙 — Keegan Brown (@keegz180) March 29, 2021

Formula One

What next for Mercedes after their victory on Sunday?

Golf

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play winner Billy Horschel had some extra baggage for the journey home.

Taking this beauty home! Thanks @NetJets for waiting for me and getting me back to the family! pic.twitter.com/5ad5JmIDzE — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 29, 2021

Fair to say Sergio Garcia enjoyed the 13th hole in Austin.

Snooker

The secret to Neil Robertson’s success? His curls…

Boxing

Monday inspiration from Eddie Hearn.

Dereck Chisora was hard at it.

MMA

Conor McGregor slid into the week!

Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoyed a coffee.