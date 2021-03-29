Aberdeen defender Shay Logan joins Hearts on loan

Aberdeen right-back Shay Logan has joined Hearts on loan for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old has only started three games this season and is out of contract in the summer.

Logan told Hearts’ official website: “It was something that was brought to me quite quickly and I was more than happy to come. I can get game time and give Hearts a solid right-back.

“For me, I just want to get back playing again. It’s been a frustrating year and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I want to help the club get the league wrapped up and show people what I can do.”

Logan has made 294 Aberdeen appearances in more than six years at Pittodrie.

Incoming Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass told the Dons’ website: “Shay has been an integral part of the club for a number of years, but his game time has been limited this season.

“Having had further discussions with (interim manager) Paul (Sheerin), and with Shay being out of contract at the end of this season, we believe this loan spell at Hearts will offer him the opportunity to get some much-needed minutes on the pitch, something Shay was really keen to do.”