Joe Riley and Omari Patrick fire Carlisle to victory over Crawley

Carlisle turned on the style with a fine 2-0 home win over Crawley.

The Cumbrians were well in promotion contention before a worrying run of just one win in their last 13 League Two games.

But Chris Beech’s under-fire side got back to winning ways thanks to goals from Joe Riley and Omari Patrick at Brunton Park.

Both Carlisle and Crawley are six points off the play-off places.

Riley opened the scoring with a stunning strike in the 18th minute which bounced awkwardly in front of Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

And Patrick doubled the hosts’ advantage with a super 30-yard strike 10 minutes before half-time.

After the break Jack Powell fired a free-kick over the bar as the visitors tried to force themselves back into the game.

Morris produced a super double save to keep out striker Offrande Zanzala and Riley.

But the hosts withstood a barrage of ball into the box to claim a spirited clean sheet.