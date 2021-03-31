Calvin Andrew set for first Barrow start against Newport

Barrow could hand Calvin Andrew his first start at home to Newport on Good Friday.

The veteran striker, who joined on a free transfer earlier this month, has come off the bench in Barrow’s last two games and scored in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Stevenage.

Boss Rob Kelly could freshen up his side after successive defeats have left Barrow only three points above the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone, although the Bluebirds do have two games in hand on Southend immediately below them.

Dion Donohue could be available after illness, but injured pair Mace Goodridge and Matthew Platt are set to miss out again.

Newport hope to welcome back defender Ryan Haynes from injury.

Haynes has missed the last four games with a groin problem and Aaron Lewis has deputised at left wing-back.

Midfielder Josh Sheehan and goalkeeper Tom King are available after international duty with Wales.

Luke Gambin has also been away with Malta, the on-loan midfielder scoring a beauty in a 2-2 away draw with Slovakia before coming off the bench in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat against Croatia.