Portsmouth striker John Marquis misses Rochdale visit through suspension

Portsmouth will be without forward John Marquis for Good Friday’s clash with Rochdale after he was hit with a three-match ban.

The striker was sent off in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Shrewsbury and, while Pompey appealed against the decision, it has been unsuccessful and therefore the 16-goal striker will sit out the Easter period and the Sky Bet League One fixture with Burton later in April.

New boss Danny Cowley was boosted by the return of defender Callum Johnson from a calf injury last weekend but continues to be without Alex Bass (foot), Jordy Hiwula (ankle) and Ellis Harrison (knee).

Ronan Curtis should feature for the promotion hopefuls after time with the Republic of Ireland over the last 10 days.

Rochdale return to action on Friday after almost two weeks without a game due to several international call-ups.

Gavin Bazunu impressed in goal for Ireland and returns alongside Kwadwo Baah, Conor Grant and Jack Vale with the latter only just back from a hamstring injury.

Dale manager Brian Barry-Murphy does have other players still on the treatment table with Matthew Lund (ankle), Abraham Odoh (hip) and Jimmy Ryan (knee) working their way back to full fitness.

Stephen Humphrys has joined them with a hamstring injury, but it is not expected to keep the forward out for long while Ryan McLaughlin is set to return soon after he picked up a knock in training earlier this month.