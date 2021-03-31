Oldham hope to have midfielder Dylan Bahamboula available for Stevenage

Oldham will hope to have Dylan Bahamboula available against Stevenage.

The midfielder has been on international duty with Congo, missing the last two games, but has been forced to isolate on his return to the country, pending a negative coronavirus test.

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor is set to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

New boss Keith Curle is shorn of attacking options, with Zak Dearnley, George Blackwood and Marcus Barnes all occupying the treatment room, with Bobby Grant and Serhat Tasdemir also missing last weekend’s defeat to Leyton Orient.

Stevenage will also hope Terence Vancooten arrives back from international duty unscathed.

The right-back scored for Guyana in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Bahamas on Tuesday and must test negative for Covid-19 before he is allowed to play.

Forward Danny Newton has not featured since the draw against Southend on March 13 as he recovers from a leg muscle strain and he could still be out.

Alex Revell’s side have won four of their last six games, giving them an outside chance of making a late push for the play-offs.