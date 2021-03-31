Luke Offord could make Crewe return against Hull

Crewe have Luke Offord back in contention for their game against Hull.

The defender is fit and available again after coming through another Under-23 game this week.

The 21-year-old has not featured since suffering a hamstring tear against Bristol Rovers in January.

Regan Griffiths will not be available after he joined Notts County on loan for the rest of the season.

Northern Ireland pair Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte are back for league leaders Hull.

Forward Magennis and midfielder Whyte have both been unavailable to the promotion-chasing Tigers due to World Cup qualifiers.

Defenders Brandon Fleming and Sean McLoughlin are both nearing fitness after injury, with the latter coming on as a late substitute in the draw with Gillingham last weekend.

Max Clark is not expected back until next month while Richie Smallwood, Thomas Mayer and Festus Arthur are long-term absentees.