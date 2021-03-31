James Ward-Prowse rested for England’s clash with Poland as a precaution

James Ward-Prowse will not be involved in England’s World Cup qualifier against Poland on Wednesday night.
The midfielder will be rested as a precaution and has returned to Southampton ahead of their weekend game with Burnley.
Ward-Prowse, who has won six caps for his country, featured in England’s last two games against San Marino and Albania.
The Three Lions are hoping to make it three wins from three World Cup qualifiers at Wembley, moving closer to a place at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is expected to overcome a knock that saw him start Tuesday’s training session indoors with the medical and performance team.
