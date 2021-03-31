Bradford hope for Billy Clarke boost

Bradford hope to have better news on Billy Clarke ahead of the Good Friday clash with Forest Green.

The experienced striker, who has made 449 career appearances, has missed the last three games with a muscle problem but is nearing a return.

Bryce Hosannah and Zeli Ismail (both hamstring) are long-term absentees while Harry Pritchard (back), Callum Cooke (hip) and Lee Novak (knee) face a battle to play again this season.

The Bantams are six points off the play-offs after halting a five-game winless run at Colchester last week.

Forest Green will be without Jamille Matt.

The striker has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after suffering a serious hand injury which required surgery in last week’s match with Bolton.

Rovers will hope to have Ebou Adams and Jordan Moore-Taylor available after they have both missed the last few games with injury.

Dan Sweeney is a long-term injury absentee as Rovers could climb into the automatic promotion places with a win.