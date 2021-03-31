Port Vale restore Harry McKirdy to their squad ahead of the visit of Exeter

Harry McKirdy has been restored to the Port Vale squad ahead of Exeter’s Good Friday visit.

Vale have secured permission from the EFL to include McKirdy, one of three players left out of their 22-man group at the end of January to comply with league rules on squad numbers, after the injured Zak Mills was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Boss Darrell Clarke could name the same side that produced away wins at Colchester and Crawley to lift Vale nine points clear of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone.

But Tom Pope, the club’s post-war record goalscorer, travelled to Crawley on Saturday and is close to rejoining the squad after suffering a broken arm and damaging shoulder ligaments in January.

Skipper Jake Taylor is a doubt for Exeter’s Easter fixtures with Port Vale and Mansfield.

Taylor suffered a quad injury during the weekend win over Salford, Exeter’s first victory in four games moving them to within a point of the play-off places.

Ryan Bowman will be hoping for a recall after being dropped to the bench on Saturday, with Grecians boss Matt Taylor saying the 12-goal striker “needed a break”.

Fit-again Randell Williams should be in the matchday squad after coming off the bench against Salford for his first action since Boxing Day.