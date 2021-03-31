No new injury issues for League Two leaders Cambridge ahead of Morecambe match

Sky Bet League Two leaders Cambridge have no new injury worries ahead of their home clash with Morecambe on Good Friday.

Harvey Knibbs was back on the bench for the dramatic 2-1 victory at Carlisle last weekend after a spell out with a knee injury.

Adam May netted a late winner as a substitute and could be pushing for a starting berth while Paul Mullin continued his incredible form with a 25th league strike of the campaign – a record for the U’s.

Boss Mark Bonner is still without Dimitar Mitov (shoulder) and Leon Davies (hip), who will miss the rest of the campaign after being pencilled in for an operation in April.

Visiting Morecambe will be boosted for their trip south by the return of Nat Knight-Percival from a one-match ban.

The defender was sent off for two bookable offences against Harrogate on March 20 and had to sit out last weekend’s win over previous leaders Cheltenham.

Boss Derek Adams will still be without Yann Songo’o, who has two matches of a six-game suspension left to serve.

Brad Lyons (knee) and Jordan Slew (calf) are also not in contention for the sixth-placed Shrimps, who are searching for a third consecutive victory.