Scotland in the Line of Duty as Evra gets the hump – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 31.
Football
Line of Duty’s Martin Compston is interested in two things and two things only – bent coppers and the Scotland national team!
Arsenal and Leeds remembered David Rocastle, on the 20th anniversary of his death.
Patrice Evra marked hump day with a mate.
Mauricio Pochettino looked back on his Argentina debut, on this day in 1999.
Thiago Silva showed his support for Chelsea Women….
…who then went and reached the Champions League semi-finals.
Birthday boys…
Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham reminisced…
International duty…
Barcelona were counting down to El Clasico.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen celebrated ‘freedom’ in the UK.
Danni Wyatt caught some waves.
Rowing
Helen Glover was delighted to be back.
Boxing
Carl Frampton was feeling grateful.
Cycling
Chris Froome enjoyed some family time.
Darts
Phil Taylor was pleased with his new delivery.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe