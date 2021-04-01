Reegan Mimnaugh signs contract extension with Hamilton

Reegan Mimnaugh has signed a new deal that will see him stay an additional two years at Hamilton.

The 19-year-old midfielder, an academy graduate, made his debut in 2019 as a substitute at Celtic Park and has made 22 Premiership appearances for the Lanarkshire club.

Mimnaugh told Accies official website: “I’m delighted to commit my future to Hamilton and I know what it takes to play for this football club.

“I’ve come through the ranks here, I’ve had plenty of good memories but it’s all about working harder and really getting the best out of myself so that I can reward the club for the faith they’ve put in me.”

Academy director, George Cairns added: “Reegan’s a hard worker and doesn’t shy away from any challenge that comes his way.

“I’ve worked with him since he arrived at our Academy and it’s credit to himself how hard he’s worked to earn himself a place in the first-team squad.

“For now it’s all about Reegan pushing for more minutes and continuing to impress with his effort in training and in return that brings healthy competition for selection.”