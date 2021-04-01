David Wheeler could feature for Wycombe against Blackburn

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth could have David Wheeler back for the visit of Blackburn.

The winger managed just 45 minutes in the goalless draw at Coventry on March 20 – his comeback after a three-match absence due to a knee problem – but the international break has given him time to recover.

Full-back Jordan Obita (ankle) is not likely to be available.

Ainsworth is having to manage a few players with knocks but has no other significant injury problems.

On-loan Norwich midfielder Tom Trybull returns for Blackburn having been unavailable against his parent club last time out.

The international break has allowed Adam Armstrong (hamstring), Lewis Travis (hip) and Jacob Davenport (groin) to return to training to give manager Tony Mowbray decisions to make on each.

Rovers’ three international players Corry Evans, Darragh Lenihan and Thomas Kaminski have all reported no problems after playing for their respective countries.

Bradley Dack, who had an operation on an ACL injury on Thursday, and Scott Wharton (Achilles) are long-term absentees.