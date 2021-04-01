Herbie Kane out injured as Barnsley host Reading

Barnsley will continue to be without midfielder Herbie Kane for the visit of Reading.

Kane sat out the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last time out with a knee problem and is still two weeks away from full fitness.

Defender Michal Helik is expected to feature despite having only 48 hours between playing for Poland against England at Wembley and kick-off against the Royals.

Fellow defender Liam Kitching, who has yet to play for the club since signing in January from Forest Green, could recover from a groin problem later this month while Ben Williams’ return from an ACL injury in pre-season is taking longer.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic will make late decisions on the fitness of Michael Morrison and Andy Yiadom.

Right-back Morrison has missed the last four matches with a hamstring injury, while fellow defender Yiadom (also hamstring) was absent for the game against QPR before the international break – although both are in contention to return.

Midfielder John Swift (hamstring) is in the final stages of his recovery but the Barnsley game comes too early for him.

Centre-back Tom McIntyre (knee) is unlikely to be fit but also could be back in contention next week.