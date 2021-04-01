Yeovil captain Lee Collins dies aged 32

Yeovil captain Lee Collins has died at the age of 32, the Vanarama National League club have announced.

Defender Collins began his career at Wolves and also had spells with Hereford, Port Vale, Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Northampton, Mansfield and Forest Green.

Yeovil’s game at Altrincham on Friday has been postponed.

Rest in peace, Lee Collins. 1988-2021 #YTFC — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) April 1, 2021

“All at Yeovil Town Football Club are mourning the loss of club captain Lee Collins,” read a statement on the club website.

“Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

“We ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this time. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Collins moved to Huish Park from Forest Green in 2019 and made 35 league appearances for the Somerset club, including eight this campaign.

His most recent outing came in a 1-0 defeat at Stockport on February 6.

Shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our former defender and captain, Lee Collins. A no-nonsense, battling braveheart on the field and a gentleman off it. A man who always gave his all in Stags’ colours. We’ll be observing a minute’s silence tomorrow in Lee’s memory — John Radford (@JRadfordMTFC) April 1, 2021

Mansfield owner John Radford worked with Collins between 2015 and 2017 and described him as a “battling braveheart” on the field and “gentleman” off it.

The Stags intend to observe a minute’s silence ahead of Friday’s Sky Bet League Two game with Leyton Orient.

“Shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our former defender and captain, Lee Collins,” Radford posted on Twitter.

“A no-nonsense, battling braveheart on the field and a gentleman off it. A man who always gave his all in Stags’ colours.”

Port Vale is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lee Collins, who amassed over 150 appearances for the Valiants. RIP, Lee (1988-2021) 🖤🤍#PVFC ⚫️⚪️https://t.co/2JMjERrSAE — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) April 1, 2021

Collins played 163 games for Port Vale between July 2008, when he arrived initially on loan from Wolves, and June 2012.

Former Valiants team-mate Tom Pope said: “Lee was a tough, fit, excellent footballer. The enforcer for us, really. The organiser.

“He was the heartbeat of our dressing room. I am absolutely devastated and my heart goes out to Lee’s family, friends and team-mates at this time,” he told Vale’s website.