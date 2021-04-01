Charlie Mulgrew still missing as Fleetwood face Peterborough

Fleetwood will once again be without Charlie Mulgrew for the visit of Peterborough on Friday afternoon and the on-loan defender is unlikely to be available for the rest of the season.

Mulgrew, who joined Fleetwood from Blackburn on a season-long loan deal, has been absent since injuring his Achilles in a 1-1 draw against Accrington on February 27 and he could have played his last match for the Cod Army.

Top-scorer Callum Camps, who has bagged 11 goals this season, may return to the starting line-up after settling for a cameo off the bench in the loss to Swindon on March 20 following two games out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Glenn Whelan is making progress from an Achilles injury that has sidelined him January 23, but he is still a few weeks away from returning to contention.

Jack Taylor could make his first appearance for Peterborough in more than a month.

The midfielder has been on the treatment table with a hamstring issue that he suffered in the win against Wigan on February 27 but he might return to the matchday squad and may even start at Highbury Stadium.

Siriki Dembele has been troubled by a back issue in recent weeks so Posh manager Darren Ferguson may decide to rest the striker.

Teenage defender Ronnie Edwards is once again expected to miss out because of a thigh complaint.