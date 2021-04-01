David Brooks among players fit to make Bournemouth return against Middlesbrough

Bournemouth are boosted by the return of a handful of key players for their home game against Middlesbrough.

David Brooks, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith and Philip Billing are all fit to return to the squad following injury.

That leaves Lewis Cook as the only man unavailable, with the midfielder a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Shane Long, Mark Travers and Chris Mepham have returned unscathed from international duty with their respective countries. Lloyd Kelly has yet to report back following England’s elimination from the Under-21 European Championship and he will be assessed.

Boro expect to be without Sam Morsy and Marcus Tavernier.

Morsy missed the defeat at Millwall prior to the international break while Tavernier came off injured at The Den.

Their absence will likely see Jonny Howson play alongside McNair and Saville in midfield, with that duo set to link up with the rest of the squad in Bournemouth having featured for Northern Ireland in their World Cup Qualifier against Bulgaria on Wednesday night.

Anfernee Dijksteel, however, will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.