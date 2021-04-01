Christopher Missilou back in the frame for Swindon against Blackpool

Swindon are set to welcome back Christopher Missilou for the visit of Blackpool on Friday.

The Congo midfielder missed the 1-0 win at Bristol Rovers last week because he was away on international duty.

Club captain Dion Conroy has suffered another slight injury setback and the defender will miss out against the Tangerines, while midfielder Jordan Lyden is doubtful because of a hamstring concern.

Full-back Zeki Fryers and fellow defender Mathieu Baudry are both expected to remain sidelined.

Daniel Ballard is back from international duty for Blackpool but the on-loan Arsenal defender may not be risked after playing 74 minutes in Northern Ireland’s goalless draw against Bulgaria on Wednesday.

James Husband could return after missing the last two matches with an injury and while Marvin Ekpiteta and Gary Madine are making good progress in their recoveries, neither is expected to be available to face Swindon.

Jordan Thorniley is a doubt after straining his calf against Plymouth last weekend, while Kevin Stewart continues to be absent with an ankle injury.

Keshi Anderson, Matty Virtue, and CJ Hamilton are long-term absentees.