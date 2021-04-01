Junior Brown absent for Scunthorpe’s clash with Crawley

Scunthorpe defender Junior Brown will miss his side’s Sky Bet League Two game against Crawley due to injury.

Brown was forced off early in the second half of last week’s win over Bradford with a hamstring problem and is set to be sidelined for several weeks.

Forward Kevin van Veen has undergone an injection on his knee and will miss Friday’s game.

Defender Emmanuel Onariase returns to the squad following a month out with a groin problem, while fellow centre-half George Taft (ankle) is ahead of schedule with his recovery but remains unavailable.

Crawley manager John Yems is without a trio of players for the trip to Scunthorpe.

Midfielders Reece Grego-Cox and Tyler Frost and defender Tom Dallison are unavailable and Yems has doubts over another three players.

Henry Burnett, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Davide Rodari will be assessed to see if they can be included in the squad at Glanford Park.

Jake Hesketh has suffered a long-term injury and has returned to parent club Southampton for treatment.