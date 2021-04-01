Antoni Sarcevic remains absent as Bolton welcome Colchester

Bolton captain Antoni Sarcevic will miss his side’s Sky Bet League Two game against Colchester on Good Friday.

Sarcevic damaged his hamstring against Port Vale earlier in March and has missed the last two games.

Although the midfielder is now pain free, manager Ian Evatt will not rush him back for fear of causing longer-term damage.

Evatt has no further injury worries as Wanderers look to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games.

New Colchester head coach Hayden Mullins has promised changes in style and personnel after taking charge until the end of the season.

Assistant manager Mullins replaces Wayne Brown in the role as the club try to avoid relegation from League Two, with former Exeter manager Paul Tisdale also joining the U’s in an advisory role.

Mullins will be hoping that Callum Harriott and Kwame Poku return in good shape following international duty.

Harriott played the first 70 minutes of Guyana’s 4-0 win over the Bahamas, while Poku came on for his Ghana debut for the last 15 minutes of their win over Sao Tome and Principe.