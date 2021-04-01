Colchester appoint Paul Tisdale in an advisory role until the end of the season

Colchester have appointed former Exeter boss Paul Tisdale in an advisory role until the end of the season.

The U’s announced they were looking to recruit an experienced figure when naming Hayden Mullins as their new head coach on Wednesday following the dismissal of Wayne Brown.

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling told the club’s official website: “The focus of the job will be to provide advice and assistance to a talented but relatively inexperienced management team, as well as acting as a sounding board for all football and performance matters throughout the club.

“Paul has immense experience of league football, particularly with Exeter City, where he led the team from the Conference to League One with back-to-back promotions.”

Tisdale was the English Football League’s longest-serving manager before he left Exeter in 2018, guiding the club to two promotions and four play-off finals during 12 years in the role.

He also had spells in charge of MK Dons and Bristol Rovers, who sacked him in February after less than three months in charge.

Tisdale said: “I’m excited for the challenge ahead. We have eight vital games remaining and I will be doing my utmost to help Hayden and the coaching staff develop clear and deliverable match strategies from now until the end of the season.”