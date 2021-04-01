John Coleman contending with growing injury list ahead of Accrington v Burton

Accrington boss John Coleman faces a growing injury list as he prepares his side to face Burton.

Mark Hughes, Ben Barclay, Sean McConville and Rhys Fenlon all came off injured during the 7-0 thrashing at Peterborough last weekend, as the Reds finished the match with 10 players.

Colby Bishop, Joe Pritchard and Seamus Conneely were already absent through injury for the game at London Road.

Dion Charles will return to the Accrington squad on Friday following international duty with Northern Ireland.

Burton’s Colin Daniel has been pushing hard but is not quite ready for action after a back problem.

Daniel is back in full training but Friday’s trip to Accrington may come too soon.

Goalkeeper Dillon Barnes must continue to wait for his Brewers debut.

The QPR loanee has been battling an ankle complaint, and could need two more weeks before finding full fitness.