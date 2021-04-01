Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi signs contract extension

Bevis Mugabi has extended his deal with Motherwell until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Uganda defender, 25, joined the Fir Park club in September 2019 and has made 35 appearances in claret and amber.

Manager Graham Alexander, who took over as boss from Stephen Robinson in January, told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted Bevis has agreed to extend his stay with us at Motherwell.

“We’ve been really impressed with his contribution since January, both on and off the pitch.

“We can also see the potential for him to get better and continue to help the team achieve future success.”