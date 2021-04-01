Caolan Boyd-Munce absent again for Birmingham

Birmingham will be without Caolan Boyd-Munce for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Swansea on Good Friday.

The midfielder has not featured for the Blues since November and is missing with a thigh injury.

Lee Bowyer will be hoping his side have shaken off the 3-0 loss at Watford before the international break as they look to ease their relegation fears.

The likes of Jonathan Leko, Ivan Sanchez and Mikel San Jose will be pushing for starts having come off the bench at Vicarage Road.

Swansea, meanwhile, have fitness doubts over both Andre Ayew and Conor Hourihane.

Ayew suffered an injury while away on international duty with Ghana and it remains to be seen if he will be available.

Hourihane, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat to rivals Cardiff last time out.

The pair have not trained ahead of the trip to the West Midlands and look set to sit it out, with striker Liam Cullen (ankle) also likely to miss the trip as he closes in on a return.