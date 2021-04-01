Colin Kazim-Richards available for Derby’s clash with Luton

Derby forward Colin Kazim-Richards has won his fitness battle in time for the home game against Luton.

Kazim-Richards is available after recovering from a hip problem which forced him out of the recent defeat at Stoke.

Jordon Ibe has suffered a setback in his bid to return to action by injuring his hamstring, and remains unavailable.

Midfielder Krystian Bielik (knee) and centre-half Curtis Davies (Achilles) are both working their way back to fitness following surgery.

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is a major injury doubt for his side’s Easter fixture schedule after suffering a setback in his return from an ankle injury.

Lockyer returned to the bench for the recent win at Preston, but was forced to withdraw from Wales’ squad for their World Cup qualifiers.

Dan Potts is hoping to return to contention after recently recovering from a head injury.

Fellow defender Sonny Bradley (thigh) has returned to training but will not be available for Friday’s fixture.