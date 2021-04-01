Southend to check on Reeco Hackett-Fairchild before Carlisle clash

Winger Reeco Hackett-Fairchild will face a late fitness test ahead of Southend’s League Two clash with Carlisle.

The Portsmouth loanee missed Saturday’s 1-0 win over Harrogate due to a back problem.

The 22-year-old returned to training on Thursday but still needs to prove his match fitness.

Ashley Nathaniel-George will be looking to add to his good recent return of two goals in three matches.

Carlisle may yet be forced to do without Joshua Kayode once again.

Striker Kayode is closing in on a return from ankle trouble, but remains a doubt for Saturday.

Morgan Feeney continues to nurse a broken foot, while Danny Devine is inching towards a playing return after knee trouble.

Brennan Dickenson and Rhys Bennett are still sidelined with knee injuries.