Leeds hopeful Mateusz Klich can return against Sheffield United

Leeds are hoping midfielder Mateusz Klich will be available for Saturday’s home game against Sheffield United.

Klich missed out on Poland’s World Cup qualifiers after testing positive for coronavirus and Leeds are waiting to learn whether he has completed his period of isolation.

Captain Liam Cooper is available after recovering from the illness which forced him to miss the win at Fulham before the international break, while Rodrigo and Pablo Hernandez (both muscle strains) could return to contention.

Blades interim boss Paul Heckingbottom, who had a short spell as Leeds manager in 2018, is hoping John Egan will be fit enough to return to the squad.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated toe in the defeat at West Ham on February 15 but he is back in training and close to making a comeback.

However, fellow central defender Chris Basham is out having been unable to train since sustaining an injury in the build up to the FA Cup defeat at Chelsea prior to the international break.

Enda Stevens is expected to be available, despite the wing-back being ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s match this week.

Midfielder Sander Berge could only be a fortnight away from a comeback, after more than three months out following a hamstring operation, while club captain Billy Sharp (muscle injury) is also thought to be out for around another two weeks.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Llorente, Koch, Alioski, Harrison, Dallas, Phillips, Raphinha, Hernandez, Rodrigo, Klich, Roberts, Bamford, Casilla, Berardi, Shackleton, Costa, Poveda.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Lowe, Jagielka, Bryan, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Ndiaye, McBurnie, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.