Sam Allardyce has clause in contract to remain West Brom manager if club stay up

Sam Allardyce has revealed a clause in his contract means he will definitely stay at The Hawthorns next season if West Brom avoid relegation.

Allardyce’s future has been the subject of much speculation, with the 66-year-old signing an 18-month deal on replacing Slaven Bilic in December.

Now Allardyce has made public the terms of the deal, including a guarantee he will remain in the hotseat if he manages to engineer a great escape.

“That’s in the contract, that’s all done,” he said.

Survival is hugely unlikely given West Brom sit 10 points adrift of safety with only nine matches remaining, starting with a trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Should the Baggies go down to the Championship, Allardyce will need to sit down with club chiefs to work out what his future will be.

He said: “We left the other side of it (relegation) open to us both agreeing what we’re going to do. So, if one of us disagrees, we say, hold our hands up, thank you very much. If we both agree to go forward, then that’s great, we get on with it.

“That’s a long discussion with (sporting and technical director) Luke (Dowling) and Ken (chief executive Xu Ke) about what changes do they think they have to make financially, how much money do they have to save, how many players and staff do they have to let go, what budgets would then be available.

“That’s a very complex situation to sit down and look at because, if I want to stay at West Brom, I’d want to be getting them back in the Premier League the first time of asking like I did when I joined West Ham.

“I wouldn’t want to mess about. And of course we all need to be going in the same direction to do that. I have to say that the support here from Luke and Ken and the owner and all the backroom staff, I can’t ask for any more.”