Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe doubtful for Liverpool match

Arsenal have injury doubts over both Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Saka pulled out of England duty last week due to a niggling hamstring issue while Smith Rowe suffered a hip injury while away with England Under-21s.

The rest of Mikel Arteta’s squad are fit and available with Martin Odegaard’s ankle injury suffered with Norway not a risk to him missing the game.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino returns to the squad after a knee injury.

The Brazil international has missed the Reds’ last three matches but trained fully this week and is back in contention.

Striker Divock Origi remains absent with a muscle problem and there is still no timescale on a return for captain Jordan Henderson after his groin operation in February.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mari, Cedric, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, R Williams, N Williams, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Salah, Jota, Mane, Firmino.