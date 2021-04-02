Aston Villa welcome back Jack Grealish for visit of Fulham

Jack Grealish will be available to face Fulham for Aston Villa after being out since February.

The skipper has been sidelined with a shin problem which has forced him to miss six games and England’s World Cup qualifiers.

Kortney Hause is back in training following a foot injury while Wesley (knee) is closing in on a return after 15 months out.

Fulham have no fresh injury concerns after all of their international players reported back in good health.

Captain Tom Cairney (knee) remains absent but Bobby Decordova-Reid could return after missing the last couple of games with a knock.

Manager Scott Parker will have a decision to make on whether to hand Aleksandar Mitrovic his first start in two months after the striker hit five goals in three games for Serbia.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Mings, Engles, Elmohamady, Cash, Targett, Taylor, Konsa, Hause, McGinn, Luiz, Barkley, Grealish, Sanson, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Nakamba, Davis, Traore, Watkins.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Tosin, Aina, Anguissa, Reed, Lemina, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro, Fabri, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Onomah, Kongolo, Robinson, Mitrovic, Decordova-Reid, Maja.