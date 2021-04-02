Allan Saint-Maximin in contention for Newcastle return against Tottenham

Newcastle frontman Allan Saint-Maximin could return from injury for Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash with Tottenham.

The Frenchman is back in training after missing three games with a groin problem and has a chance of making the matchday squad, although Spurs’ trip north is likely to come too soon for leading scorer Callum Wilson as he fights his way back from the hamstring tear he suffered against Southampton on February 6.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden is unlikely to play again this season as a result of the knee injury he sustained in the 3-0 defeat a Brighton last time out, while defender Fabian Schar (also knee) continues his recovery.

Tottenham will have Son Heung-min back after a hamstring injury and boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed he will start.

Sergio Reguilon is also available after a foot injury, while Erik Lamela is back from a one-match ban.

Full-backs Matt Doherty and Ben Davies miss out with injury.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Willock, Ritchie, Anderson, Atsu, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Carroll.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Tanganga, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.